No official announcement from Tenorio/Ada for gubernatorial run

No official announcement from Tenorio/Ada for gubernatorial run

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio and former Senator Tony Ada have NOT officially announced running for the upcoming gubernatorial election. Contrary to other media reports, the Lt. Governor is focused on present matters.

In a statement from the Lt. Governor's Chief of Staff Joe Duenas he said, "The Lt. Governor's focus is on the current work of this office. An announcement and running mate have not been made, and will be made at the appropriate time."

So far the democratic pair of Lou Leon Guerrero and Joshua Tenorio have officially announced their bid for Adelup. Also filing for candidacy - Former Governor Carl Gutierrez and Senator Frank Aguon Jr., however neither have announced their potential running mates.

