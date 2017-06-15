Customer who used bogus cash at Agat store sought by police - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Customer who used bogus cash at Agat store sought by police

Posted: Updated:

Guam police are looking for a man who used bogus money at a store in Agat this week, and got away with real cash. Joey Charfauros, the owner of the Old Spanish Bridge Market in Agat, says the suspect is caught of video surveillance making a purchase.

He hands the cashier the fake $100 bill, and was given $98 in return as change. The fake bill has "For Motion Picture Use Only" printed on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call GPD at 477-HELP (4357).

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Nissan Guam debuts Rogue Sport

    Nissan Guam debuts Rogue Sport

    Three versions of the SUV debuted, with each including features such as rear view monitors, Siri eyes free, a hands free text messaging assistant, Bluetooth with streaming audio and great fuel economy.

    More >>

    Three versions of the SUV debuted, with each including features such as rear view monitors, Siri eyes free, a hands free text messaging assistant, Bluetooth with streaming audio and great fuel economy.

    More >>

  • GRMC says it will continue to provide care, despite insurance issue

    GRMC says it will continue to provide care, despite insurance issue

    Still no words from TakeCare after the Guam Regional Medical City announced they would be billing TakeCare Insurance patients directly - after the local insurance company failed to pay on their behalf.

    More >>

    Still no words from TakeCare after the Guam Regional Medical City announced they would be billing TakeCare Insurance patients directly - after the local insurance company failed to pay on their behalf.

    More >>

  • Underwater detonation testing planned for late-June

    Underwater detonation testing planned for late-June

    The training will include the detonation of 5 pounds of explosives at Outer Apra Harbor and 1.25 pounds of explosives at the Piti Floating Mine Neutralization Site one mile north of Cabras Island.

    More >>

    The training will include the detonation of 5 pounds of explosives at Outer Apra Harbor and 1.25 pounds of explosives at the Piti Floating Mine Neutralization Site one mile north of Cabras Island.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly