Customer who used bogus cash at Agat store sought by police

Guam police are looking for a man who used bogus money at a store in Agat this week, and got away with real cash. Joey Charfauros, the owner of the Old Spanish Bridge Market in Agat, says the suspect is caught of video surveillance making a purchase.

He hands the cashier the fake $100 bill, and was given $98 in return as change. The fake bill has "For Motion Picture Use Only" printed on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call GPD at 477-HELP (4357).