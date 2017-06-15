DOE rushing to make use of school repair funding - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DOE rushing to make use of school repair funding

Posted: Updated:

DOE is working against the clock. After Governor Eddie Calvo announced he would be giving the department $1.5 million for school repairs, acting superintendent Taling Taitano said officials are preparing to issue out procurement but have yet to receive the money.

"BBMR has asked for an expedited release my understanding is that it shouldn't be more than two weeks, but we're hoping that we'll get it much sooner," she said.

While most of the repairs will be at Simon Sanchez High School, other repairs will be at Oceanview, Agueda Johnston, Benavente Middle Schools and Southern High School. Taitano said her understanding is that the compact impact money the department is receiving will be in addition to the usual $1 million received every year.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the money means the Home of the Sharks will likely avoid double session this fall.

