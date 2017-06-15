Dangerous pass through Talofofo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Dangerous pass through Talofofo

It's known to be a dangerous three-way intersection in Talofofo. Though village mayor Vicente Taitague said there hasn't been many accidents at the junction connecting Ipan and Talofofo recently, he admits there are often close calls that have led residents to raise concern with his office.

The biggest issue has been over drivers who are no familiar with the area. Taitague said because tourists may not know they are supposed to stop at the junction he has reached out to the Department of Public Works and plans to contact the Guam Visitors Bureau to see if larger stop signs can be erected and in different languages.

