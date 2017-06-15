Calvo: "we pulled the rug from under the mayors"

Chaos was created when the Legislature voted on a bill to get rid of the carnival casino. Governor Eddie Calvo making that statement during a special address today. Although he is not a fan of gambling, Calvo says Bill 50, now law, removed the funding source for Liberation festivities.

The issue he adds has left island mayor's scrambling to get the Liberation celebration going, as he announced, "I understand why the Legislature did it and that's the will of the body. But we essentially pulled the rug from under the Mayor's. So I directed my team to reach out to the mayor's council to provide support to ensure we have Liberation festivities worthy of the legacy that we are honoring. 100

Governor Calvo let the carnival casino ban lapse into law. So far, the 73rd Liberation memorials and ceremonies are set to begin on July 2nd.