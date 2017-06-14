No jail time for couple whose baby died after being left in a ca - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

No jail time for couple whose baby died after being left in a car

No jail time for the couple charged for the death of their 3-month-old baby boy. 27-year-old Victoria Siaotong entered a deferred plea to negligent homicide as well as a guilty plea to child abuse as a misdemeanor. 

The remaining charge of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle was dismissed. 

Her husband, Shawn Cruz, entered a similar agreement on Wednesday. 

Nearly three years ago, the couple forgot to take the child out of the car. He died shortly after he was discovered.  Both parents were overcome with tears during their hearings. 

Their agreements require they produce a Public Service Announcement to inform other parents of the dangers of leaving a child in a car unattended.

