Woman jailed for making bogus report about kidnapping in Tumon

A kidnapping and stabbing that alerted many in Tumon on Tuesday turned out to be false and now one woman is under arrest. Reyva Zacharias Cruz, 40, of Harmon, is charged with making a false report. Police responded to a report of a kidnapping at the KMart parking lot around 8 am on Tuesday.

A woman reported getting into her car when a man armed with a knife had abducted her. The victim claimed she had been forced to drive the man to Tumon and park at the Dusit Thani Resort. She told investigators she was stabbed in the leg before the suspect took off.

However, authorities were not so convinced by her story. Police say one day into their investigation their findings showed the victim was not forthcoming and that much of the details could not be verified.

Police interviewed her the following day where she admitted that the injury was self-inflicted and that the kidnapping never happened.Cruz is being held behind bars.

Her case not rests in the hands of the Attorney General’s Office.