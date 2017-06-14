Pair Charged in Armed Robbery at Two Lover’s

Two men are under arrest after they allegedly robbed a woman and her 8-year-old daughter at gunpoint over the weekend. Jeffery Allen Evaristo, 26, of Dededo, is charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft of property, terrorizing, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and reckless conduct. Xavier Anderson Tedtaotao, 39, of Santa Rita, is charged with robbery, conspiracy and theft of property.

Police say a woman, who was a tourist, and her daughter had been taking photos at the Two Lover’s Point sign at the entrance to the lookout midday Sunday. Two men then pulled up to them and one man jumped out of the car and held them at gunpoint. The suspect took a backpack from their car, and took off in what authorities confirm was a stolen vehicle.

The car was found left abandoned at the parking garage of the Micronesia Mall. The Mandana Drug Task Force, special operations division and patrol officers worked to indentify the suspects. The investigation resulted in three separate search warrants that led police to the suspects late Wednesday.

Authorities have also recovered evidence in the case.