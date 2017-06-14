SWAT searches Dededo apartment complex

Video here shows GPD SWAT officers executing a warrant on an apartment building on Salisbury Street in Dededo late today. Officers at around 5pm could be seen walking around the property.

We are told the warrant surrounds the investigation into the weekend armed robbery at the entrance to Two Lover's Point. One person was arrested at that location.

We also learned a second warrant was executed at a separate location in Dededo.

On Sunday, a tourist and her eight year old daughter had been robbed while taking pictures at the entrance to the lookout. Police say two men drove up when one man pulled out a handgun telling the mother not to move. They grabbed her backpack before taking off in a stolen car. It was later found abandoned at the Micronesia Mall parking lot.

Fortunately, the mother and daughter were not injured.

Meantime, details of those arrested and charges against them have not yet been released.