Prisoner charged in detainee's beating back in maximum security

New charges are expected to come down against a Department of Corrections prisoner accused in brutally beating a detainee. The new charges are a result of yet another attack that involved a corrections officer.

And it seems this isn't the first time this prisoner caused trouble behind bars.

He's apparently come full circle. Jeremiah Isezaki accused in Monday night's attack on a corrections officer is back at Post 6 - the maximum security unit. "We are going to make sure that he's not allowed the freedom to come out of his cell," said DepCor director Tony Lamorena. "Hopefully with the incident that happened earlier, the SOPs are being followed by the officers."

As we reported, Isezaki allegedly assaulted an officer at the Hagatna Detention Facility this week. He was in federal custody after being picked up on attempted murder and aggravated assault charges for the March beating of Justin Meno at post 6.

"The officer did receive minor injuries but did not need medical attention," Lamorena stated. "My understanding that charges were pressed by the officer and so Mr. Isezaki will be held accountable for those additional charges against the officer."

But, Lamorena confirms a couple of months before the attack on Meno, Isezaki was being held in Agana where he apparently attempted to beat up a corrections officer. The incident then sent him to Post 6 where the attack on Meno occurred. Isezaki again picked up following GPD's criminal investigation into Meno's beating and was held in Agana for just a few days before he allegedly was at it again.

"Again, the reason is Agana is an open bay and for the safety of the officers it was best we put him in a facility in his own cell and heightened security," said the director.

An internal affairs investigation is underway. Isezaki and Albert Santos II both remain behind bars charged for attacking Meno.