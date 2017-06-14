Residents hash out parking wars in Tumon

It's a favorite hang out spot for tourists and locals alike, but no parking signs that went up at Gun Beach over the past week have caused a storm of commentary on social media. A meeting was held between one local senator and company management in response to these concerns.

Public access to Gun Beach has led to public outcry on social media. "We've been coming here and then one day the beach bar was all cordoned off," expressed concerned swimmer Rueben Olivas, who aired his concerns over the perceived lack of public access at Gun Beach after seeing dozens of "No Parking" signs that turned him away from his usual morning swim.

"They have a chain across the access way to the beach so one thing led to another in my mind, that they're not allowing us access to this area or to the beach," he said. His post on social media garnered so much attention that he was contacted by representatives from the Beach Bar and senator Wil Castro. Company management explained that the intention is not to block access, but to instead ensure that roadways are cleared so busses and other vehicles can pass through.

"The other concern that was raised to me is that it's a safety issue so if you run the cameras this way is the fact that on more than one instance vehicles along the side of the road prevent emergency fire trucks or large trucks like a sewage truck to properly attend to their facility, so that's a legitimate public safety concern," he said.

The company has invested over $4 million in the facility and parking area. "So although I can respect the fact that people are putting in millions of dollars to grow this economy," said the senator, "I think the question has to be asked of the government and everyone involved, what can we do to protect the public's right to its traditional fishery knowledge and practice and recreational activities that we've been doing since before the first hotel was here."

Guam law states that companies adjacent to the beach cannot impede the public's access to any traditional right of way. However today's meeting ended with good news. Beach Bar management clarified that members of the public can park along this side of the road, as long as they don't stick out and block access to busses, service and safety vehicles accessing the Beach Bar.

Another fifty spaces are available at the top of the hill for residents who don't mind parking further from the beach. Both Olivas and Castro hope to work with the business and private stakeholders to push for additional public parking in the future.