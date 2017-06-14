DOC asking for over $29M for budget

The Department of Corrections today presented its 2018 budget before lawmakers requesting more than $29 million. It's a nearly $3 million increase from the previous fiscal year. DepCor director Tony Lamorena says the budget would help to fund medical services that has since helped the department get out of its decades old consent decree.

He said, "Also the last piece of the pie is the installation of new locking mechanisms and interior cameras and that contract is at governor's office and it's the last piece in the closure of consent decree."

He adds the department also plans to purchase new equipment for the prison.