Shawn Cruz makes hybrid plea deal for death of his son

A father in tears. 32-year-old Shawn Cruz entered a plea agreement with the government for the death of his baby boy.

Cruz's deal is a hybrid.

According to the court, Cruz is taking a deferred plea for negligent homicide as a third-degree felony.

He's also pleading guilty to child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle, both as third-degree felonies.

Each of the charges carries a minimum three-year sentence, all of which will be suspended.

As reported, nearly three years ago Cruz and his wife, Victoria Siaotong, forgot to take their 3-month-old baby boy out of the car. The child died shortly after he was discovered.

Siaotong will be entering a similar plea agreement on Thursday morning. The parents will be ordered to produce a Public Service Announcement.