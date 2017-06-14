Home for foster children will be built

A signing ceremony was held this morning, with Governor Eddie Calvo announcing the construction of an emergency home for foster children. First Lady Christine Calvo spearheaded efforts along with the Rigalu Foundation. The $1.4 million project is funded through the Department of Interior.

Presently, the Department of Public Health and Social Services does not have a facility to house foster children who are found in emergency situations. "It became a project and a goal, and speaking with the governor everyday and they call it 'pillow talk', reminding the senior staff to put that tweet in his ear and say - listen find a way to help these kids," Calvo said.

Also present at today's signing was Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio, who was placed in foster care at a young age. He stated, "Getting into an environment when you don't know what you are getting into, and then in my case, going into a house, which this will now be for many children on Guam who need a better learning environment, a better loving environment. The caring that is needed to raise a child."