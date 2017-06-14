Guam-CNMI undersea cable connection complete

Construction and end to end testing of the 183 mile ATISA submarine fiber optic cable system that connects Guam and the CNMI is complete. DOCOMO Pacific made that announcement today, adding that the telecommunications facility is now the second undersea cable in the CNMI.

This means starting in August, DOCOMO's services will become available to residential customers in the CNMI, and officials say the consumer launch of ATISA will bring about a total transformation of the communication and entertainment experience, as well.