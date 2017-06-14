Man found dead in Talofofo suffered a stroke, says examiner - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man found dead in Talofofo suffered a stroke, says examiner

The Medical Examiner has identified the man found lifeless in Talofofo on Tuesday as being Jacky Marcollo who died of natural causes. He suffered from a stroke.

Medics were called to the beach near Jeff's Pirates Cove just before 7am on Tuesday. But, when they arrived, Marcollo had already passed away. Marcollo was 47.

