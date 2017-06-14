Red Ball will be held at Dusit Thani this September

It's the biggest social event of the year, and all for a good cause, as it's also the biggest fundraising effort for the American Red Cross Guam Chapter. Set for September 23rd, the annual Red Ball will be held at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

This year's theme "101 Reasons" will highlight the men and women who make the non-profit's mission possible, including volunteers like Sean Cory. Cory said, "We all carry something in common. We love life and we love people. And if you see some of the tragedies and the things that happen, who would not want to volunteer because we can prevent these things if we're prepared. I volunteer for the Red Cross because they're not only there to help when the people need help, we're there to educate and help people before they need help so they can help themselves."

While the Red Ball is months away, there are other ways to raise funds for the cause. Guam AutoSpot-Drive for the Red Cross Event is set for this Saturday, June 17. All you have to do is test-drive a vehicle.

AutoSpot will donate up to 20-dollars to the American Red Cross per car.

If the car is sold that day, AutoSpot will donate half of the commission.