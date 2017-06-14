AAFB security looking into cut fences, fires

Cut fences and fires - a concern that has officials up at Andersen's 36th Security Forces Squadron and local authorities stepping up security patrols at Northwest Field. Andersen Air Force Base security has seen an increase in cut fences with as many as six incidents in the last two weeks.

Military officials also reported three small brush fires occurring within the same time period...one of which happened just last night near the Northwest Field's main gate.

No word yet if it could be linked to game hunters. But, the incidents are now under investigation.

The public is reminded that trespassing or destroying installation property is a federal crime and anyone caught could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.