Physician talks about treating pulmonary embolisms in the ER

It could mean the difference between life and death - Dr. Gabriel Waradi spoke to Guam Regional Medical City physicians this afternoon to discuss the latest information about pulmonary embolisms and how to treat them in the emergency department.

"And I think the reason this is important is that affects a decent amount of people, you probably know someone that's been affected by this, but also there's a lot of new management in the advancements of this both in what we see in the emergency department but also the kind of long term management of how patients are taken care of 55 that can have pretty impacts on their lives and ultimately maybe save a life or two," said the physician.

While the presentation was geared toward physicians, Dr. Waradi reminds residents that if they have been traveling and experiencing swelling in the legs or shortness of breath, they should get checked by their physicians. The training ended this afternoon.