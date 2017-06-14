9 more schools will serve free meals for students

All Guam elementary schools will begin providing free breakfast and lunch to students at no cost this school year, after the Department of Education announced on Tuesday that nine additional schools will participate in the Community Eligibility Program under the Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the expansion will ensure students have access to nutritional meals and are ready to learn when they enter the classrooms.

A total of 88 percent of public schools are now part of the program that benefits students regardless of family income.