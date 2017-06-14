Sinajana will be home to newest police precinct

Coming soon to Sinajana, ground was broken for the Guam Police Department's new Central Precinct Command. For village mayor Robert Hoffman, it's a welcome addition to his village, as he proudly said, "This new modern central precinct will help meet the growing needs of our ever expanding communities."

The new precinct will service over 52,000 residents in the immediate area - that's Barrigada, Sinajana, Agana Heights, Hagatna, Mangilao, Asan-Maina, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Yona, and Ordot-Chalan Pago.

The project is made possible through the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority who awarded $1.7 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community block grant funds.

According to acting police commander major Manny Chong, the island's other precincts were also built with the help of GHURA. "The Hagatna Precinct is the first and oldest precinct on island," he explained. "It is a landmark with a lot of history and we all know that historical buildings all have one thing in common - they are old. The building tried to progress with the times, but we have maximized the progress that we can squeeze out from that building.

"Now it's time that the Guam Police Department and the chief of police, we're very grateful for all the agencies the people involved in this project to bring the central precinct a state-of-the-art precinct."

According to Lt. Governor Ray Tenorio, moving the Central Precinct Command out of Hagatna falls in line with plans to revitalize Hagatna. "This makes a lot of sense in the Hagatna redevelopment and restoration process that we're doing trying to reestablish the capitol. We don't need a precinct in Hagatna. You just need police officers in Agana when you need police officers in Agana," Tenorio stated.

The project was awarded to Rex International Inc and designed by Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects.

Completion date is set for March 2018.