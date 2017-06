A cake-cutting ceremony rang in the United States Army's 242nd birthday this afternoon. The nation's largest military branch was formed with a focus on land-based operations and serves to defend our nation while upholding the values our nation was founded upon. The ceremony was held at the Guam National Guard Readiness Center in Barrigada, with spokesperson Major Josephine Blas noting there are roughly 1,100 Army Guard members serving in Guam.