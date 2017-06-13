Handful of people testify for medicinal marijuana bill

Pushing the further implementation of the KC Concepcion Cannabis Use Act of 2013, about a handful came out to testify and show their support for Bill 69 during a public hearing today. The measure deals with medicinal marijuana.

It was introduced by Senator Joe San Agustin and would include the Department of Revenue and Tax in the process for anyone wanting to get a permit for a dispensary. The freshman said, "It's our desire to speed up the process and include them in this bill."

Businessman Marcus Cepeda added, "Here I am again just waiting to see where we are at. I know some of the concerns with the conditions of the law and what to consider so the government can start to issue permits." Cepeda went through much of the process to get the permits for his proposed dispensary - Homegrown Guam.

He says he ready to get to work to provide medicinal cannabis for patients. Senator San Agustin says his bill will help to make that happen sooner.