Not guilty plea for airport cop that shot at cyclist

It was a hot pursuit that ended in gunfire. Now a year later, the officer who shot at a motorcyclist who refused to pull over answers to felony charges.

In court on Wednesday, Airport Police Officer Vincent Castro pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault charges as well as reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

Although KUAM files show the airport's investigation determined Castro used the appropriate use of force, he was charged earlier this year.

The suspect, Joshua Mesa, sustained injuries to his lower back. He also faces charges of theft by receiving stolen property, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and eluding a police officer.

Castro, who is still employed with GIAA, is set to appear back in court on June 22.