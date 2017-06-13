Man involved in Route 15 crash dies, woman stable at GMH

One person dead tonight following a head on collision early this morning in Yigo.. The crash occurring along the back road to Andersen at around 5:30am. A woman was driving a white Mitsubishi outlander heading south, while a man was driving a Toyota Yaris heading north. When they crashed the Mitsubishi flipped on his side. CPR was being performed on the man on scene and on the way to GRMC where he died. He was been identified as Michael Ikeda. The autopsy report shows he died from a crushed chest, broken back and lacerated spleen.

As for the woman, she was taken to GMH and is said to be in stable condition. Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.