Crash on Back Road to AAFB stalls morning traffic

Both lanes of Rt. 15 (back road to Andersen) have been blocked off as the Guam Police Department investigates what appears to be a head on collision. The crash occurred near the Yigo Raceway Park. Motorists will have to take an alternate route.

