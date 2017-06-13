Attack on Justin Meno sparks yet another internal inquiry - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Attack on Justin Meno sparks yet another internal inquiry

An attack on an officer at the Department of Corrections last night has sparked yet another internal affairs investigation.

An attack on a corrections officer Monday night. "The internal affairs is still looking at all the incident reports and once I review that they will brief me to the specifics of the incident, said DOC director Tony Lamorena. The incident happening at DepCor's facility in Agana.

And the attacker?

"Isezaki was the individual who assaulted the officer," he said.

Jeremiah Isezaki, currently in federal custody, has recently been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in the March beating of detainee Justin Meno at the post 6 max unit yard area.

Isezaki and Albert B. Santos II both remain behind bars charged with the attack on Meno.

Now, DepCor director Tony Lamorena says more charges could come down against Isezaki if a criminal complaint into the attack moves forward.

As for the officer that was assaulted?

Lamorena said, "The officer to my understanding is fine but any attacks on our officers we take very seriously. Our officers are dedicated individuals who on a daily basis who deal with dangerous criminals."

A dangerous situation that has left Meno in the hospital to this day...The matter discussed during a civil service commission hearing.

Ex-corrections officer Benjamin Urquizu going before the commission fighting his termination...He was the officer that found Meno badly beaten, and contends he did everything to help him and was wrongfully terminated.

Robert Koss, GFT Field Representative said, "We do need the complete record to proceed and ask that management submit the remaining documents."

Doc's legal counsel added, "The timesheets were submitted for that time period in the discovery request."

Lamorena also says Lt. MaryHelen Lizama withdrew her appeal with the commission against her letter of reprimand. She will now fight her adverse action directly with the department.

And today, KUAM confirms other officers named Manuel Cruz and Jeffery Cruz who were suspended in the investigation are not filing an appeal as their time to do so is up. Meantime, Urquizu will return for a status conference on his appeal on June 22nd.

