Ambulance takes at least one person after reports of Tumon kidnapping, stabbing

The tourist district was on alert after reports of a kidnapping and stabbing in Tumon. Video shows criminal investigators on the 2nd floor parking garage.

They were focused on a parked silver sedan...investigators could be seen dusting items taken from inside for clues. Guam police confirm the kidnapping started at 8 am at the Kmart parking lot, but declined to release more details.

However, KUAM has learned that's where the suspect attacked her and forced her to drive him around Tumon before he stabbed her and took off.

Investigators spent the afternoon questioning witnesses and reviewing hotel security video. Guests were still allowed to leave, but staff prevented anyone from entering the parking garage while police were on scene. At least one person was seen being taken away by ambulance. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Dusit Thani is doing what they can to provide support for GPD.

The suspect is described as being a man with a dark complexion, medium build, about 5'3" and last seen wearing a black hooded long sleeve shirt and black shorts. He is also said to have stained teeth and smelled of alcohol.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Crimestoppers at 477-HELP.

The woman was taken to GRMC and is stable. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says one of the medics was injured, as well, after the responding ambulance hit the overhead beams in the hotel parking garage. He is also stable. The accident is being investigated.