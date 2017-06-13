Charfauros' termination appeal to be addressed in August before CSC

An alarming story many of you circulated on social media today. The tourist district was on alert after reports of a kidnapping and stabbing in Tumon. It happened at the Dusit Thani around 1 pm today. The video shows criminal investigators on the 2nd-floor parking garage. They were focused on a parked silver sedan. Investigators could be seen dusting items taken from inside for clues. Guam police have yet to release details, but multiple sources say a man took the victim from the Kma...

The Commission on Decolonization will consider inviting representatives of the United Nations to Guam to meet with local residents and hear first-hand about the island's concerns.

A former police colonel will have his termination appeal before the Civil Service Commission addressed in August. Mark Charfauros appeared before the Commission today. His demotion hearing has already been set for later this month. Charfauros is appealing his demotion and termination that followed an incident in Agat last Christmas Eve where he was caught on camera yelling at junior officers responding to a report of illegal fireworks. A prehearing conference is set to start on August...

He was allegedly speeding in a truck without a license plate and not wearing his seatbelt, but that's not what prompted the arrest of 42-year-old Sonny Laguana Vasquez. Court documents state Vasquez didn't pullover when flagged down police on Monday. A chase ensued and the driver was seen throwing items out of the passenger window. In plain view in the front seat, police observed fireworks. Vasquez now facing charges of unlawful possession of an explosive device and eluding a police...

Take Care patients at Guam Regional Medical City are now having to foot the bill after GRMC announced today they will begin billing patients who've been seen at the medical center after 2015. According to a press release from GRMC, because TakeCare Insurance has not placed GRMC in its provider network - it has borne the cost of care for TakeCare Members, the majority who've used the facility for emergency treatment. Back in February, KUAM reported that TakeCare owed an estimated $5 m...

Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s... More >>