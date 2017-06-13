Charfauros' termination appeal to be addressed in August before CSC

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
An alarming story many of you circulated on social media today. The tourist district was on alert after reports of a kidnapping and stabbing in Tumon. It happened at the Dusit Thani around 1 pm today. The video shows criminal investigators on the 2nd-floor parking garage. They were focused on a parked silver sedan. Investigators could be seen dusting items taken from inside for clues. Guam police have yet to release details, but multiple sources say a man took the victim from the Kma...More >>
The Commission on Decolonization will consider inviting representatives of the United Nations to Guam to meet with local residents and hear first-hand about the island's concerns.More >>
An investigation is underway after a man was found pulseless and breathless in Talofofo early Tuesday. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says units were called to the beachside of Jeff's Pirates Cove around 6:43am.More >>
