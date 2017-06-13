Driver found with fireworks in car after evading cops

He was allegedly speeding in a truck without a license plate and not wearing his seatbelt, but that's not what prompted the arrest of 42-year-old Sonny Laguana Vasquez. Court documents state Vasquez didn't pullover when flagged down police on Monday.

A chase ensued and the driver was seen throwing items out of the passenger window. In plain view in the front seat, police observed fireworks.

Vasquez now facing charges of unlawful possession of an explosive device and eluding a police officer. No word on what the items he reportedly threw out of his window.

Court documents only state they yielded nothing of evidentiary value.