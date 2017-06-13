TakeCare members must pay GRMC directly

Take Care patients at Guam Regional Medical City are now having to foot the bill after GRMC announced today they will begin billing patients who've been seen at the medical center after 2015. According to a press release from GRMC, because TakeCare Insurance has not placed GRMC in its provider network - it has borne the cost of care for TakeCare Members, the majority who've used the facility for emergency treatment.

Back in February, KUAM reported that TakeCare owed an estimated $5 million to GRMC. The medical center's press release from today does not have any exact amounts of how much TakeCare owes, only saying the amount is in the millions. According to the release, Take Care attempted to make payment of almost $49,000 as a "full and final payment" - but GRMC did not accept the payment because it only covered a fraction of the full amount.

Several weeks ago, the Guam Memorial Hospital also sent a notice of payment to TakeCare for a debt in insurance claims of $9 million. TakeCare, along with three other local insurance companies, signed a payer agreement with the hospital. GMH Chief Financial Officer Benita Manglona said the insurance company has had a history of payment failures and that they attempted to pay the hospital back - but over a two year period. Manglona said the lack of payment was a burden to hospital operations and called it unacceptable. KUAM has sought a response from the insurance company, but there has been no response from TakeCare officials as of news time.