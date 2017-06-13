Two young adults earn high school diplomas while behind bars

It can mean the difference between starting over and ending up right back behind bars. A high school diploma can change the life of a juvenile offender. It's the second time in almost forty years - On Wednesday, two young adults will receive their high school diplomas while behind bars at the Department of Youth Affairs.

"The chances are 70 percent that they will not come back into the system, and that's an incredible thing," explained DYA director Adonis Mendiola. Meanwhile, he said minor offenders that don't make it to graduation have the odds stacked against them, noting, "The statistics are if they don't have a high school diploma, a GED, or certificate in a trade or skill, they unfortunately have - unfortunately - a higher percentage, almost 80 percent chance of coming back into the system."

The first pair of students to receive their diplomas graduated last year, a reflection of the department's focus on boosting quality education, including by increasing learning hours from 150 a year to 300.

"Unfortunately, when we came in, we had noticed that we didn't have enough teachers to implement that we were experiencing a high surge of intake, so as the juvenile justice reforms took place, we thought this be a priority for those youth that come here. And so we added a second classroom" said Mendiola. The fully-stocked classroom has everything from books and laptops to virtual reality that allows students to take fieldtrips around the world.

The school now has up to six classes a day. And while students may have ended up at DYA as a result of poor choices, the goal is rehabilitation.

"This is a delicate juggling act on top of the fact that obviously when they're here, we need to make sure that their health, their safety and their security are maintained," Mendiola added. "So it's very intense, and its costly, but at the same time we hope to repair children who are not yet broken men or broken women."

Luckily, DYA seems to be doing pretty well. Mendiola said recidivism among youth is trending downward at 58 percent, compared to the national average of 64 percent.

He thanked teachers, the Department of Education and Guam Education Board for making Wednesday's graduation a reality.