Bordallo raises H2B, military realignment issues with DHS Assistant Secretary

Major discussions went on between Guam's Delegate and Department of Homeland Security's secretary for legislative affairs, Ben Cassidy.

Bordallo says she raised the issue of the near 100% rate of H2B denials that have a negative impact on Guam, and the military realignment. She says she is working to include language in both the House and Senate bills this year in hopes to provide relief to the island.

Bordallo states, "I asked Assistant Secretary Cassidy to discuss the issue with DHS Secretary Kelly and leadership within DHS. He committed to raising the issue and communicating openly with me and my staff. As of today, Guam DOL reports there are only 113 H-2B workers currently on Guam.