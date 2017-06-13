Barrigada accident victim autopsied

The man hit by a car on Saturday night died from a broken neck and back. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Aurelio Espinola performed the autopsy today. The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Rokop Recko.

Although police identified the suspect car as being a beige Mitsubishi Montero traveling along Route 10 in Barrigada, no arrests have been made.

Recko's death has been ruled an accident.