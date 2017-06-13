Man found dead near Jeff's Pirates Cove in Talofofo - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man found dead near Jeff's Pirates Cove in Talofofo

An investigation is underway after a man was found pulseless and breathless in Talofofo early Tuesday. Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly says units were called to the beachside of Jeff's Pirates Cove around 6:43am.

But, when first responders showed up, he was already dead. Guam police are now conducting an investigation.

No other details are being released at this time.

