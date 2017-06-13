GEB's Ada hopeful for more education funding - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

While the administration has announced a $1.5 million maintenance package for DOE school repairs, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada is hoping that efforts by the legislature to provide additional funding will pull through.

He said, "I am very grateful that the governor came in to save us but I hope that the legislature will also continue to address that situation which senators (Joe) San Agustin and (Regine) Biscoe Lee introduced because there are still other schools that need it."

Bills 87 and 94 would collectively provide over half a million dollars for repairs to Simon Sanchez High School.

Meanwhile, Bill 35 would fund an architectural and engineering plan for a new campus. Each bill has competing legislation that seeks to use the same funding for other causes.

