Decision makers meet over future of Sanchez High - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Decision makers meet over future of Sanchez High

Posted: Updated:

It's a tight deadline officials are working to meet. After the override of Bill 58 last week, representatives from the Department of Education, Attorney General's Office, Department of Public Works and Guam Economic Development Authority met Monday afternoon to discuss next steps in the issuance of procurement for Simon Sanchez High School repairs.

According to law, the procurement must be issued in the next 30 days. Governor Eddie Calvo's special assistant for education Vince Leon Guerrero said DOE has agreed to take on the single biggest challenge, which is formulating detailed specifications required for the new procurement.

While US Department of Education officials were slated to visit Guam next month, that visit has been cancelled in what superintendent Jon Fernandez calls a loss for the local education system, saying, "Their not coming out is again a disadvantage to our department because they've come out here on a year on year basis and every time we're able to talk about that progress to have them move to the next stage."

Guam has been a high-risk grantee for many years, and Fernandez has said he hopes to call for a reassessment of the island's status, or at least the special conditions associated with it, within the next year. "There's a lot of work we need to do from the legal team side to review the basis for making that request, a lot of work we need to do on our internal audit side to ensure that we're validating all the progress and corrective action that we've taken and then pressure our team to continue the progress and work around transitioning services between us and the third party," he said.

He said his team may elect to visit USDOE in late-July and will be looking at additional ways to communicate with them about the progress being made.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s...More >>
    He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s...More >>

  • GEB's Ada hopeful for more education funding

    GEB's Ada hopeful for more education funding

    While the administration has announced a $1.5 million maintenance package for DOE school repairs, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada is hoping that efforts by the legislature to provide additional funding will pull through.

    More >>

    While the administration has announced a $1.5 million maintenance package for DOE school repairs, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada is hoping that efforts by the legislature to provide additional funding will pull through.

    More >>

  • “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    A health care symposium highlighting information on HPV and cervical cancer in Guam is taking place this month. Titled, "YOU are the key to Cancer Prevention," the event will cover topics ranging from cervical cancer screening guidelines to other HPV-related infections and cancers. The event is open to healthcare professionals. Registration is open until Friday June, 16th or until full. For more information you can call 735-3036.

    More >>

    A health care symposium highlighting information on HPV and cervical cancer in Guam is taking place this month. Titled, "YOU are the key to Cancer Prevention," the event will cover topics ranging from cervical cancer screening guidelines to other HPV-related infections and cancers. The event is open to healthcare professionals. Registration is open until Friday June, 16th or until full. For more information you can call 735-3036.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly