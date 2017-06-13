Decision makers meet over future of Sanchez High

It's a tight deadline officials are working to meet. After the override of Bill 58 last week, representatives from the Department of Education, Attorney General's Office, Department of Public Works and Guam Economic Development Authority met Monday afternoon to discuss next steps in the issuance of procurement for Simon Sanchez High School repairs.

According to law, the procurement must be issued in the next 30 days. Governor Eddie Calvo's special assistant for education Vince Leon Guerrero said DOE has agreed to take on the single biggest challenge, which is formulating detailed specifications required for the new procurement.

While US Department of Education officials were slated to visit Guam next month, that visit has been cancelled in what superintendent Jon Fernandez calls a loss for the local education system, saying, "Their not coming out is again a disadvantage to our department because they've come out here on a year on year basis and every time we're able to talk about that progress to have them move to the next stage."

Guam has been a high-risk grantee for many years, and Fernandez has said he hopes to call for a reassessment of the island's status, or at least the special conditions associated with it, within the next year. "There's a lot of work we need to do from the legal team side to review the basis for making that request, a lot of work we need to do on our internal audit side to ensure that we're validating all the progress and corrective action that we've taken and then pressure our team to continue the progress and work around transitioning services between us and the third party," he said.

He said his team may elect to visit USDOE in late-July and will be looking at additional ways to communicate with them about the progress being made.