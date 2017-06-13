Senator Lee gives family two weeks of bereavement leave

Giving workers time to grieve the loss of a loved one, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee introduced a measure that would allow workers covered under the Guam Family and Medical Leave Act two weeks of family leave upon the death of a family member. Bill 117 hopes to expand the act to allow qualifying employees for bereavement leave.

Lee says she took into consideration many of the time honored traditions the island's families observe. She said, "This is something that's really ingrained in our community, it's part of our traditions, it's part of our cultural values and so it's important that we codify that into law. There's so many considerations that come about when you lose a family member, you have to do funeral arrangements and lots of logistical things, hospital bills, or different things depending on what the case may be - losing your job should not be one of those things." 3:29

The legislation is already gaining support from people in the community, like Danielle Bell, who lost her husband, Eric, after he was hit and killed while walking his bike along a Dededo crosswalk in June 2016.