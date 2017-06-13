Senator Lee gives family two weeks of bereavement leave - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Senator Lee gives family two weeks of bereavement leave

Posted: Updated:

Giving workers time to grieve the loss of a loved one, Senator Regine Biscoe Lee introduced a measure that would allow workers covered under the Guam Family and Medical Leave Act two weeks of family leave upon the death of a family member. Bill 117 hopes to expand the act to allow qualifying employees for bereavement leave.

Lee says she took into consideration many of the time honored traditions the island's families observe. She said, "This is something that's really ingrained in our community, it's part of our traditions, it's part of our cultural values and so it's important that we codify that into law. There's so many considerations that come about when you lose a family member, you have to do funeral arrangements and lots of logistical things, hospital bills, or different things depending on what the case may be - losing your job should not be one of those things." 3:29

The legislation is already gaining support from people in the community, like Danielle Bell, who lost her husband, Eric, after he was hit and killed while walking his bike along a Dededo crosswalk in June 2016.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s...More >>
    He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s...More >>

  • GEB's Ada hopeful for more education funding

    GEB's Ada hopeful for more education funding

    While the administration has announced a $1.5 million maintenance package for DOE school repairs, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada is hoping that efforts by the legislature to provide additional funding will pull through.

    More >>

    While the administration has announced a $1.5 million maintenance package for DOE school repairs, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada is hoping that efforts by the legislature to provide additional funding will pull through.

    More >>

  • “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    A health care symposium highlighting information on HPV and cervical cancer in Guam is taking place this month. Titled, "YOU are the key to Cancer Prevention," the event will cover topics ranging from cervical cancer screening guidelines to other HPV-related infections and cancers. The event is open to healthcare professionals. Registration is open until Friday June, 16th or until full. For more information you can call 735-3036.

    More >>

    A health care symposium highlighting information on HPV and cervical cancer in Guam is taking place this month. Titled, "YOU are the key to Cancer Prevention," the event will cover topics ranging from cervical cancer screening guidelines to other HPV-related infections and cancers. The event is open to healthcare professionals. Registration is open until Friday June, 16th or until full. For more information you can call 735-3036.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly