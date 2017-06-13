DPW chief says he'll work with budget - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

DPW chief says he'll work with budget

Posted: Updated:

"We'll make it work," said Department of Public Works Director Glenn Leon Guerrero, who spoke at today's DPW budget hearing. This fiscal year, the department will only be receiving $17.4 million - $1.6 million dollars less than last year, but Leon Guerrero says they will make do with whatever is afforded to them.

DPW's Highway Division will be one of the hardest hit areas because the $1.3 million allocated to highway repairs, maintenance, and upgrades - is a part of this year's shortfall.

Leon Guerrero referred to Speaker BJ Cruz's Bill 36, which would authorize the governor to issue a series of limited obligation highway bonds to fund several of Guam's capital improvement village streets and roadway projects. Leon Guerrero said, "I think that we need the $50 million bond. I think we need to make the investments in those secondary and tertiary roads. And if you give me $50 million, that $1.3 million pales into comparison to that $50 million and I'll be busy more than I need."

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

    He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s...More >>
    He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s...More >>

  • GEB's Ada hopeful for more education funding

    GEB's Ada hopeful for more education funding

    While the administration has announced a $1.5 million maintenance package for DOE school repairs, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada is hoping that efforts by the legislature to provide additional funding will pull through.

    More >>

    While the administration has announced a $1.5 million maintenance package for DOE school repairs, Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada is hoping that efforts by the legislature to provide additional funding will pull through.

    More >>

  • “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    “YOU are the Key to Cancer Prevention” symposium for healthcare professionals

    A health care symposium highlighting information on HPV and cervical cancer in Guam is taking place this month. Titled, "YOU are the key to Cancer Prevention," the event will cover topics ranging from cervical cancer screening guidelines to other HPV-related infections and cancers. The event is open to healthcare professionals. Registration is open until Friday June, 16th or until full. For more information you can call 735-3036.

    More >>

    A health care symposium highlighting information on HPV and cervical cancer in Guam is taking place this month. Titled, "YOU are the key to Cancer Prevention," the event will cover topics ranging from cervical cancer screening guidelines to other HPV-related infections and cancers. The event is open to healthcare professionals. Registration is open until Friday June, 16th or until full. For more information you can call 735-3036.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly