DPW chief says he'll work with budget

"We'll make it work," said Department of Public Works Director Glenn Leon Guerrero, who spoke at today's DPW budget hearing. This fiscal year, the department will only be receiving $17.4 million - $1.6 million dollars less than last year, but Leon Guerrero says they will make do with whatever is afforded to them.

DPW's Highway Division will be one of the hardest hit areas because the $1.3 million allocated to highway repairs, maintenance, and upgrades - is a part of this year's shortfall.

Leon Guerrero referred to Speaker BJ Cruz's Bill 36, which would authorize the governor to issue a series of limited obligation highway bonds to fund several of Guam's capital improvement village streets and roadway projects. Leon Guerrero said, "I think that we need the $50 million bond. I think we need to make the investments in those secondary and tertiary roads. And if you give me $50 million, that $1.3 million pales into comparison to that $50 million and I'll be busy more than I need."