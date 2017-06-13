Guam WWII memorial on Wake Island restored

Honoring the Chamorros that died during the attack on Wake Island, a ceremony was recently held on Wake Island for the newly restored Guam memorial. Military officials report the memorial was deteriorating.

So, the Pacific Air Forces Regional Support center headquartered in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska spent the past few months restoring the memorial before it was officially unveiled on June 7th.

Guam native, Colonel Frank Flores, who is also the commander of the support center, joined other Air Force leaders and guests for the ceremony.

The memorial honors the lives lost on Wake Island during World War II, which include the Chamorros who died during the attack.