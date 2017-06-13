Man involved in Agat drug bust to answer charges Wednesday

He was arrested following a major drug bust out of Agat. Now, a grand jury has handed down an indictment against 40-year-old Benjie Bustillo in the Superior Court.
A raid of his car and home recovered over $170,000 in cash and a large amount of drugs. Bustillo remains on $50,000 cash bail. He will answer to the charges on Wednesday.
