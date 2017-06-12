Officials responding to situation at Dusit Thani

Trial against UOG's Dr. Ehlert could call up to five women to testify

He's accused of sexually assaulting three females, but as many as five could testify against University of Guam's Dr. Michael Ehlert. According to a decision and order issued by Judge Vern Perez last week, past acts from 2009 and 2011 may come in at trial. Defense previously motioned to keep this evidence out considering the psychology professor was only charged for three victims in 2014. The order also denies defense's motion to dismiss the indictments. The trial is anticipated to s... More >>