Settlement talks for Apuron child sex abuse cases on hold pending canonical trial

The attorney representing Archbishop Anthony Apuron in four of his clergy sexual abuse cases isn't proceeding with out-of-court settlement. According to Attorney Jacque Terlaje, it's too soon to do so.

This is because Archbishop Apuron is currently undergoing a canonical trial in Rome. According to Attorney Terlaje, a decision is expected to be made in the summer months.

Attorney David Lujan who represents the plaintiffs says he too can't proceed with out-of-court settlement until he's received financial documents from Hope and Healing Guam, specifically the Archdiocese of Agana's insurance policies and audited financial statements dating back to 2010.

He adds, he's not concerned at all about the outcome of Archbishop Apuron's canonical trial because he's suing for millions in monetary damages.

A status hearing is set for July 6.