Uncertainty over Lujan's next move for court sex abuse cases

Some new uncertainty today over the handling of most of the clergy sex abuse cases. Last week, Attorney David Lujan expressed optimism over out-of-court settlements with Hope and Healing Guam. Today, he's not so sure.

Lujan represents dozens of clergy sex abuse survivors who've filed suit against the Church in the District Court of Guam. Although he previously notified the court of his intent to file a motion to stay - or to temporarily suspend the cases - he's not doing so just yet.

Lujan tells KUAM, "I have not received what I want...I'm hoping they'll give it." With more clergy sex abuse cases to be heard in court on Tuesday, he only says, "I will explain to the court tomorrow."