Company that started Harmon Industrial Park fire fined $24K

A $24,000 fine has been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Tsang Brothers Corporation after violations were discovered following last month's fire at FSM Recycling in Harmon. The investigation shows that Tsang Bros violated provisions of the Guam Solid Waste Management Litter Control Act, Guam's Air Pollution Control Act and the Guam Air Pollution Control Standards and Regulations.

The company is ordered to cease illegal burning and storage of solid waste, and to dispose of waste at permitted facilities.

The fire was ruled an accident.