DOE relieved money is on the way

Fix the island's public schools: that message made clear from leaders at Guam DOE. Late Sunday, Governor Eddie Calvo announced the administration will be funding a $1.5 million maintenance package for the much needed school repairs.

"Thank God that money is coming" - those are the words from Guam Education Board Chair Peter Alecxis Ada. This after governor Eddie Calvo announced his fiscal team would be giving DOE one and a half million dollars for campus repairs. Superintendent Jon Fernandez had asked Calvo for the money last week, saying, "I was very excited to get the good news late last night."

The money will fund $1.1 million in repairs needed to keep Simon Sanchez open this school year. An additional $400,000 will go toward addressing fence lines, condemned buildings, air conditioning, canopy and restroom repairs at Benevante, Agueda, and Oceanview Middle Schools as well as Southern High School.

"High schools and middle schools generate a lot of need over the summer, but you know, these are bigger facilities that need attention and I wanted to make sure we didn't lose sight of that," continued Fernandez.

As for whether or not double session will be avoided for the Home of the Sharks, Fernandez said he's still working out the details, and it depends on how quickly the money and procurement becomes available. DOE previously estimated that repairs could be completed as soon as mid-September.

"Hopefully that time frame can move up, but within the 45 days we would prioritize work around the classrooms first," he added.

Several bills remain on the table to provide Simon Sanchez High School with additional funding. Education chair senator Joe San Agustin says he supports pushing those measures forward. "Even though the governor's giving that amount of money, I will still pursue bill 87 to give $430,000to Simon Sanchez," he said.

Meanwhile, Fernandez said DOE is working to get a new procurement underway for the permanent repair of the Yigo campus.