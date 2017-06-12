DOE relieved money is on the way

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
Last week, Attorney David Lujan expressed optimism over out-of-court settlements with Hope and Healing Guam. Today, he's not so sure.More >>
Last week, Attorney David Lujan expressed optimism over out-of-court settlements with Hope and Healing Guam. Today, he's not so sure.More >>
A $24,000 fine has been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Tsang Brothers Corporation after violations were discovered following last month's fire at FSM Recycling in Harmon.More >>
A $24,000 fine has been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Tsang Brothers Corporation after violations were discovered following last month's fire at FSM Recycling in Harmon.More >>
He was trying to leave on a flight out of GIAA on Friday, but was stopped after TSA officers found a glass pipe on him with what appeared to be the drug, ICE.More >>
He was trying to leave on a flight out of GIAA on Friday, but was stopped after TSA officers found a glass pipe on him with what appeared to be the drug, ICE.More >>
Luckily, bussing services will be up and running beginning Wednesday after the Department of Public Works stepped in to provide interim services as DOE tries to secure a permanent contractor.More >>
Luckily, bussing services will be up and running beginning Wednesday after the Department of Public Works stepped in to provide interim services as DOE tries to secure a permanent contractor.More >>
In his weekly address, Governor Eddie Calvo speaks to the $13.4 million surplus from FY 16 that the Guam OPA reported last Friday. "We have brought GovGuam from a place where we owed our people 4 to 5 years of tax refunds, and we faced a total deficit of more than $330 million. This is the third year we have achieved a surplus and we are reducing the cumulative deficit," he proclaimed. Governor Calvo calling it a team effort adding our economy has grown and will work even h...More >>
In his weekly address, Governor Eddie Calvo speaks to the $13.4 million surplus from FY 16 that the Guam OPA reported last Friday. "We have brought GovGuam from a place where we owed our people 4 to 5 years of tax refunds, and we faced a total deficit of more than $330 million. This is the third year we have achieved a surplus and we are reducing the cumulative deficit," he proclaimed. Governor Calvo calling it a team effort adding our economy has grown and will work even h...More >>
The 2017 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year was held at the Al Dente restaurant at the Hyatt. A total of 12 scholar athletes were vying for the title of Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year.More >>
The 2017 Shieh Su Ying Scholar Athlete of the Year was held at the Al Dente restaurant at the Hyatt. A total of 12 scholar athletes were vying for the title of Male and Female Scholar Athletes of the Year.More >>
If you're getting calls from Tonga or other unfamiliar locations its probably part of a new scam. Many have reported missed calls from this number: 676-848-9003. Local Telcom companies say to ignore it, and don't call back. If you do, it may cost you more than a dollar per minute.More >>
If you're getting calls from Tonga or other unfamiliar locations its probably part of a new scam. Many have reported missed calls from this number: 676-848-9003. Local Telcom companies say to ignore it, and don't call back. If you do, it may cost you more than a dollar per minute.More >>