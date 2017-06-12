TSA officers catch ice pipe on traveler - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

TSA officers catch ice pipe on traveler

Posted: Updated:

He was trying to leave on a flight out of GIAA on Friday, but was stopped after TSA officers found a glass pipe on him with what appeared to be the drug, ICE.

Yen-Fei Wang is charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Court documents state he was walking through the TSA x-ray scanner at the airport Friday afternoon when an officer noticed multiple warnings show up on his front torso area and in his pockets.

During a pat-down, the officer felt an object in his right shorts pocket. It was then he took out a glass pipe containing suspected white drug residue.

Wang was released on a 5-thousand dollar personal recognizance bond.

