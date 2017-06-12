Bussing service for summer schools will start Wednesday

Summer school started Monday morning without bussing available to over a dozen campuses. Luckily, bussing services will be up and running beginning Wednesday after the Department of Public Works stepped in to provide interim services as DOE tries to secure a permanent contractor.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "I was glad to hear that they were willing to provide services, but at some point, someone needs to pay for fuel, someone needs to pay for the drivers. All the things that are needed to provide bus services needs to come from somewhere."

While federal funding is available, USDOE required that the contract be put out for bid, a different approach from the usual government to government memorandum of agreement the agency has used in the past. Fernandez said DOE is working to get a private vendor on board before the current IFB closes this Wednesday.