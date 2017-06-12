Bussing service for summer schools will start Wednesday - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Bussing service for summer schools will start Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

Summer school started Monday morning without bussing available to over a dozen campuses. Luckily, bussing services will be up and running beginning Wednesday after the Department of Public Works stepped in to provide interim services as DOE tries to secure a permanent contractor.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "I was glad to hear that they were willing to provide services, but at some point, someone needs to pay for fuel, someone needs to pay for the drivers. All the things that are needed to provide bus services needs to come from somewhere."

While federal funding is available, USDOE required that the contract be put out for bid, a different approach from the usual government to government memorandum of agreement the agency has used in the past. Fernandez said DOE is working to get a private vendor on board before the current IFB closes this Wednesday.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Uncertainty over Lujan's next move for court sex abuse cases

    Uncertainty over Lujan's next move for court sex abuse cases

    Last week, Attorney David Lujan expressed optimism over out-of-court settlements with Hope and Healing Guam. Today, he's not so sure.

    More >>

    Last week, Attorney David Lujan expressed optimism over out-of-court settlements with Hope and Healing Guam. Today, he's not so sure.

    More >>

  • Company that started Harmon Industrial Park fire fined $24K

    Company that started Harmon Industrial Park fire fined $24K

    A $24,000 fine has been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Tsang Brothers Corporation after violations were discovered following last month's fire at FSM Recycling in Harmon.

    More >>

    A $24,000 fine has been issued by the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to Tsang Brothers Corporation after violations were discovered following last month's fire at FSM Recycling in Harmon.

    More >>

  • TSA officers catch ice pipe on traveler

    TSA officers catch ice pipe on traveler

    He was trying to leave on a flight out of GIAA on Friday, but was stopped after TSA officers found a glass pipe on him with what appeared to be the drug, ICE.

    More >>

    He was trying to leave on a flight out of GIAA on Friday, but was stopped after TSA officers found a glass pipe on him with what appeared to be the drug, ICE.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly