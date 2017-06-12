Senator, fire officials working to douse fire code controversy

Legislation to update Guam's Fire Codes may have taken some heat. Now, one lawmaker and fire officials are hoping to clear the smoke with a measure that hopes to ensure the appropriate steps are taken to keep everyone safe.

Getting up to par with the International Fire and Building Codes. Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr. has introduced Bill 97, relative to an additional option for egress sizing under those codes. The issue initially brought up during the previous legislature. Rewind to August of last year when Senator Tom Ada introduced legislation to amend the law. Senator Rodriguez explained that the late Alfred Ysrael brought forth concerns about one of his buildings: The Dusit Thani Guam Resort.

Ada's bill, now law, updated the codes and changed the definition for automatic sprinkler systems, the use of tiki torches, and adjusted the numbers for egress sizing. However, Rodriguez says both the Department of Public Works and the Guam Fire Department agree the amendments caused problems for some establishments because the law only refers to "all new construction."

The senator announced, "The late Al Ysrael came to the legislature and asked to look at the law and one of his properties was going through some problems going through the permitting process. Specifically with the fire department and DPW."

Last August, Ysrael expressed concern because his new building did not meet the current building codes - stating that GFD could only allow for occupancy of 640 people, when the Dusit Thani convention center was intended to hold 1500.

Acting Fire Chief Darren Burrier told KUAM News, "Their ballroom is rated at a 1,500 occupancy load and their egress situation didn't allow for the egress of the number of people needed under the previous fire code. So The 2015 fire code has a slightly different calculation for occupancy load for egress and exits - applying that to it allows them to get an increased amount for occupancy for the ballrooms."

Some have questioned the legislation and whether its introduction is of special interest for the Dusit Thani. But Rodriguez explained it's much more than that, saying, "There are people that have said is this special interest, but a lot of things that we do come up from the input and the concerns that are brought to us by constituents. We don't just do things without ensuring that the public's health, welfare, and safety is compromised so we want to make sure that doing this does not compromise that."

While, Rodriguez defends the bill, acting Fire Chief Burrier concurs that if it is a special interest - it's in the interest of the community. He said, "This is a bill that would be of a special interest with the community for all businesses on Guam and also would help the economy of Guam because of the growing popularity for special functions on this island, where there's more of a demand for higher occupancy of the ballrooms."

The bill also outlaws the use of sky lanterns, which have been growing in popularity for special events, but nevertheless officials say a hazard that could easily cause grass or structural fires.

Bill 97 is up for public hearing at the Guam Congress Building tomorrow morning at 8:30am.