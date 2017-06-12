Guam community holds first-ever PRIDE march - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Guam community holds first-ever PRIDE march

A historic moment for Guam over the weekend. More than a hundred people came out for the inaugural Guam Pride march in recognition of PRIDE month.

The crowd walked the streets of Tumon from the Pacific Star to Ypao beach on Saturday.

Speaker BJ Cruz, who was also the grand marshal, led the parade, and said, "I am really proud of the large group that showed up. 22 years ago when I attempted a parade like this there was only like about 10 of us with me waving the flag outside of my white jeep around the park singing, 'I am what I am,' so I am really proud of the community for coming out."

